Big, record-class whitetails are incredible animals. But big nontypical whitetails—sporting racks covered in drop tines, extra main beams, and a dizzying number of points—are on another level. Since 1887, Boone & Crockett has been keeping records of some pretty impressive deer along with other big game species, and with their help, we put together this list of the biggest nontypical whitetail bucks from every state—including the biggest hunter-killed buck of all time.

Think you’ll never shoot a wall-hanger like one of these? Statistically, you probably won’t. But these hunters never expected to tag the deer they did, either. Who knows, maybe this season you’ll find yourself becoming part of this list.

Alabama

Buck Score: 259 7/8 inches

Date Harvested: November 24, 1989

Hunter: Jon G. Moss

The top buck in ‘Bama was bagged by Jon G. Moss in Perry County. It’s held the record for more than 30 years and continues to stand well ahead of the pack. It’s one of 14 Alabama bucks to make the all-time list. Interestingly, this deer has 27 and 28 4/8-inch main beams and carries 36 total scoreable points, 27 of which are on the right antler.

Arizona

Buck Score: 196 2/8 inches

Date Harvested: 1971

Hunter: Native American

The largest nontypical Coues whitetail ever harvested was tagged by an unnamed Native American in 1971. It was bagged in Graham County, and continues to hold the record by nearly 40 inches. It has a total of 26 points, 15 of which are abnormal.

Arkansas

The top Arkansas nontypical deer’s gross and net scores are less than 10 inches apart. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 238 3/8 inches

Date Harvested: December 16, 1999

Hunter: William Dooley

The top buck in Razorback country was harvested by William Dooley. It was bagged in Prairie County in 1999 and continues to hold the record. It ranks No. 277 all-time. This buck sports a total of 27 points, 18 of which are abnormal. Interestingly, this deer’s gross and net scores are less than 10 inches apart.

Colorado

The Colorado record nontypical was taken in Cheyenne County. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 258 2/8 inches

Date Harvested: October 21, 1992

Hunter: Michael J. Okray

Taken in 1992, the top nontypical in Colorado is 258 2/8 inches. Bagged in Cheyenne County, it sports 29 points, and ranks No. 65 all-time. This is an impressive deer, but it doesn’t sport giant main beams, going 23 inches on either side. It also it has only a 16 2/8-inch inside spread. It only has three tines over 10 inches, but this deer really gets its score from the vast number of points. Oh, and like seven drop tines doesn’t hurt.

Connecticut

Buck Score: 201 7/8 inches

Date Harvested: December 6, 2000

Hunter: Henry M. Konow, Jr.

One of four nontypical bucks taken in the state, this deer goes 201 7/8 inches. It was taken in New London County. Despite being the top dog in the Constitution State, it ranks No. 3,053 all-time. The buck sports 19 scoreable points, and has everything you want, including long beams, a wide spread, and lots of tines.

Delaware

Buck Score: 208 4/8 inches

Date Harvested: January 25, 2005

Hunter: Keith H. Lee

The biggest buck in Delaware was taken in Sussex County in 2005. It ranks No. 1 in the state and No. 1,923 all-time. With 27 points, this deer is truly a spectacle, and has quite a unique rack, even for a nontypical whitetail.

Florida

The Florida record nontypical sports 25 total points and was taken in 1941. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 201 3/8 inches

Date Harvested: 1941

Hunter: Clark Durrance

The biggest Florida deer ever harvested was taken in Wakulla County in 1941. It ranks No. 3,154 all-time. It sports 25 total points with only about 4 inches difference between the gross and net scores. The mass, spread, and beam length are good, but none of these are beyond exceptional. It boasts a lot of points, though, which boosts its scores so high.

Georgia

Buck Score: 249 5/8 inches

Date Harvested: November 26, 1998

Hunter: Billy J. Padgett

Billy J. Padgett shot the biggest buck in Georgia in Telfair County in 1998. While it’s No. 1 in the state, it’s No. 125 overall. With 38 points, it’s eye-catching, for sure. Interestingly, 30 of the points on Padgett’s buck are abnormal.

Idaho

The Idaho state record nontypical whitetail buck. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 267 4/8 inches

Date Harvested: 1955

Hunter: Herman Lunders

In 1955, Herman Lunders shot the state record nontypical in Idaho County. At 267 4/8 inches, it ranks No. 43 all-time. Overall, it has 39 points, moderate mass, and great beam length. It even has a whopping 27 6/8-inch inside spread. This deer is pretty wild looking.

Illinois

Luke Brewster took the current world-record, hunter-killed whitetail buck in 2018. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 327 7/8 inches

Date Harvested: November 2, 2018

Hunter: Luke H. Brewster

The current largest hunter-harvested deer, the Brewster buck is No. 3 all-time due to two picked-up bucks. However, it’s No. 1 in the state, and was bagged in Edgar County. The deer has 39 points, a 20 1/8-inch inside spread, and much more. This deer is pretty freaky, especially on that left side.

Indiana

Timothy J. Beck took this 300-plus-inch giant in Huntington County. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 303 7/8 inches

Date Harvested: November 17, 2012

Hunter: Timothy J. Beck

The Timothy J. Beck buck was harvested in Huntington County. It sits at No. 8 all-time, and sports 35 total points. One main beam is 30 inches, and the other is over 29 inches. It also has a 23 ½-inch inside spread.

Iowa

Tony Lovstuen’s nontypical was has 38 points and ranks No. 6 all-time. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 307 5/8 inches

Date Harvested: September 29, 2003

Hunter: Tony W. Lovstuen

Harvested by Tony Lovstuen, Iowa’s top nontypical was taken in Monroe County in 2003. With 38 points, it ranks No. 6 all-time. The inside spread is 22 inches, and beams are 26 3/8 and 23 5/8 inches. The mass is incredible, though.

Kansas

Brian Butcher tagged this crazy-looking buck in 2019. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 321 3/8 inches

Date Harvested: October 11, 2019

Hunter: Brian R. Butcher

Brian Butcher bagged the big one in Kansas in Chase County. This buck is the second largest bow deer taken by a hunter. In total, the deer has 67 points, all but three of which are on the left side. This deer is utterly incredible and unique. All but two mass measurements are less than 4 inches in circumference. The inside spread is 20 inches.

Kentucky

Buck Score: 274 5/8 inches

Date Harvested: September 28, 2019

Hunter: Picked Up

The biggest Kentucky nontypical whitetail was picked up in 2019. Found in Christian County, it’s the No. 29 deer all-time. It has 41 scoreable points, an inside spread of 18 2/8 inches, and beams over 22 and 23 inches. Each of its tines are under 10 inches.

Louisiana

Louisiana’s 30-point record nontypical is a giant. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 281 6/8 inches

Date Harvested: January 4, 1994

Hunter: James H. McMurray

Louisiana’s top nontypical was home to Tensas Parish. It was shot in 1994 by James H. McMurray. Ranking No. 19 all-time, this 30-point buck is a spectacle. The main beams are over 20 and 22 inches, and the inside spread is 17 6/8 inches.

Maine

The Hill Gould buck has stood at the top of the heap in Maine for more than 100 years. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 259 inches

Date Harvested: 1910

Hunter: Hill Gould

A buck that’s held the record for more than 120 years, the Hill Gould buck is a great deer and is more than 10 inches bigger that the No. 2 deer in the state. Sitting at No. 60 all-time, this deer is a hoss. It has 31 total points, a 19 5/8-inch inside spread, 25- and 26-plus-inch main beams, and more. The palmation on the right side is insane.

Maryland

Buck Score: 254 1/8 inches

Date Harvested: 2005

Hunter: Picked up

The biggest nontypical to ever come out of Maryland was picked up by a hunter in Dorchester County. Scoring 254 1/8 inches, it sits at No. 88 all-time. It carries 26 scoreable points and decent mass, but doesn’t do much in the beam length or spread departments. Both beams are 22 inches or less and the inside spread is only 15 1/8 inches.

Massachusetts

This massive 17-pointer hit the record books in 2018. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 218 5/8 inches

Date Harvested: December 1, 2018

Hunter: Andrew M. Healy

One of eight nontypical entries from the state, the Healy buck is the top deer in Massachusetts and is No. 982 overall. It was harvested in Hampshire County in 2018. The deer has 17 points and a 17 6/8-inch inside spread. Both beams are over 27 inches, and only one of eight mass measurements exceeds 5 inches.

Michigan

Michigan’s record nontypical was taken in 2010. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 246 2/8 inches

Date Harvested: 2010

Hunter: Picked up

Picked up in 2010, the 246 2/8-inch Michigan buck ranks No. 1 in the state and No. 161 overall. The buck has 26 points on its rack, and all but one mass measurement is 5 inches or greater. Both main beams are over 30 inches, and the inside spread is an impressive 28 5/8 inches.

Minnesota

The club on the right side of Mitchell A. Vakoch’s buck helped it hit the 268-5/8-inch mark. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 268 5/8 inches

Date Harvested: November 9, 1974

Hunter: Mitchell A. Vakoch

Ranking No. 1 in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and No. 39 all-time, the Vakoch deer is a whopper. Taken in Norman County, the deer has 41 points, and 20 6/8- and 24 6/8-inch main beams. However, the inside spread is only 14 2/8 inches. If you study the rack, you’ll see it’s quite a bit heavier on the left side. Who doesn’t love the club hanging off that right side?

Mississippi

This Mississippi monster was taken by Tony Fulton. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 295 6/8 inches

Date Harvested: January 5, 1995

Hunter: Tony Fulton

The Fulton buck was bagged in 1995 in Winston County. Ranking No. 9 all-time, this 45-pointer is a monster. Its left and right beams are 18 2/8 and 21 2/8 inches, respectively. The inside spread is 21 2/8 inches. A couple of drop tines don’t hurt, either.

Missouri

At over 330 inches, the record buck for Missouri wasn’t taken by a hunter. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 333 7/8 inches

Date Harvested: 1981

Hunter: Picked up

The 333 7/8-inch Missouri buck is the biggest whitetail ever to come out of the Show Me state. It’s also the largest nontypical of all time, anywhere. Coming out of St. Louis County, it’s a true legend. It has a total of 44 points, beams in the low-to-mid 20s, and an inside spread of 23 3/8 inches.

Montana

The Montana record just makes the top 100 bucks of all time at number 98. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 252 1/8 inches

Date Harvested: November 10, 1968

Hunter: Frank A. Pleskac

The Pleskac whitetail is at the top in Big Sky Country and No. 98 all-time. This Hill County special from 1968 has 18 points and a monster frame. It has 25 6/8- and 28 3/8-inch beams and a 19 5/8-inch inside spread. The double drop tines are pretty cool, too.

Nebraska

The O’Brian buck has 14 points on the left side alone. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 284 inches

Date Harvested: November 14, 2009

Hunter: Wesley A. O’Brien

The O’Brien buck comes from Richardson County. This deer ranks No. 16 all-time, much in part due to its 36 points, 22 of which are on the right and 14 on the left. Interestingly, its bases are over 7 inches. However, its spread is only 16 1/8 inches. The size of the right base is incredible.

New Hampshire

John Gravelle’s 27-pointer is an absolute monster. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 222 7/8 inches

Date Harvested: 1950

Hunter: John Gravelle

The Gravelle giant is a 27-point monster. It’s the largest nontypical in the state and No. 745 all-time. Both beams are just shy of 30 inches, and the inside spread is 17 7/8 inches. It was tagged in Grafton County.

Read Next: 10 of the Biggest World-Record Bucks Ever

New Jersey

Taken in 1946 the Taylor buck has held the record title in New Jersey decades. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 217 4/8 inches

Date Harvested: December 17, 1946

Hunter: Norman Taylor

A record that’s held for more than ¾ of a century, the Taylor buck is the largest ever taken in New Jersey. It was tagged in Burlington County and holds the record by more than 14 inches. It has 24 total points, 23 6/8- and 28 3/8-inch main beams, and a 25 3/8-inch inside spread. However, all but two mass measurements are less than 5 inches.

New Mexico

Buck Score: 186 1/8 inches

Date Harvested: November 1, 1941

Hunter: Peter M. Chase

While New Mexico doesn’t have whitetails in the B&C book, they do have 11 Coues whitetails in it. The largest was taken in Hidalgo County in 1941, and it sits at No. 2 all-time behind a deer from Arizona. It has 16 total points with a 17 6/8-inch spread. Interestingly, one beam is under 18 inches, and the other is less than 17 inches.

New York

New York’s biggest nontypical ranks No. 184 all-time. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 244 2/8 inches

Date Harvested: 1939

Hunter: Homer Boylan

The Boylan buck is the top nontypical in New York. At No. 184 all-time, it’s a huge deer from Allegany County. It carries 26 total points, beams that go 27 and 27 2/8 inches, and a spread of only 16 5/8 inches. All but one mass measurement is between 5 and 6 inches.

North Carolina

North Carolina’s state record buck has 23 points. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 228 4/8 inches

Date Harvested: November 18, 1998

Hunter: Don C. Rockett

One of seven North Carolina bucks to make the all-time nontypical minimum, the Rockett buck is a Person County giant. It ranks No. 516 all-time, sports 23 points, and has a 19 1/8-inch spread. It has heavy mass, with two measurements over 7 inches, two over 6 inches, and four over 5 inches.

North Dakota

The Richie buck was taken in Stanley County, SD. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 254 6/8 inches

Date Harvested: November 16, 1968

Hunter: Roger Ritchie

The Ritchie whitetail is No. 1 in North Dakota and No. 83 in the world. Taken in Stanley County, this deer is a huge animal. It packs 31 points, 27 and 28 3/8-inch main beams, and a 20 2/8-inch inside spread. Only two of eight mass measurements are 5 inches or greater.

Ohio

The Ohio record nontypical wasn’t killed by a hunter. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 328 2/8 inches

Date Harvested: 1940

Hunter: Picked up

The largest nontypical in Ohio and second largest in the world was found dead and picked up. Discovered in Portage County, it’s a behemoth of a whitetail. It packs 45 points, main beams in the mid-20s, and a 24 3/8-inch inside spread.

Oklahoma

The Foster deer is No. 1 in Oklahoma and No. 150 all-time. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 247 2/8 inches

Date Harvested: November 15, 1970

Hunter: Bill M. Foster

Killed in Johnston County, the Foster deer is No. 1 in Oklahoma and No. 150 all-time. It has 30 points, both beams over 25 inches, an inside spread of 24 6/8 inches, and more. It has heavy mass, with one measurement over 8 inches and two over 6 inches.

Oregon

The Garrett buck was taken in Grant County. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 189 inches

Date Harvested: October 1, 2007

Hunter: Nancy A. Garrett

The Garrett buck is the lone Oregon nontypical in the books. Taken in Grant County, it’s No. 5,911 all-time. The deer has 19 points, over 23-inch main beams, and a 21 1/8-inch inside spread. All eight mass measurements are moderate between 4 3/8 and 5 1/8 inches.

Pennsylvania

Buck Score: 233 1/8 inches

Date Harvested: November 30, 1942

Hunter: Edward Dodge

Pennsylvania’s top nontypical was taken in 1942 in Erie County. Ranking No. 384 all-time, it gets there with 28 total points. Carrying 26 7/8- and 28 6/8-inch main beams don’t hurt, either. With a spread of 23 4/8 inches and mass measurements ranging from 4 1/8 to 6 2/8 inches, this is an all-around great deer.

Rhode Island

There has not been a record-class Rhode Island nontypical entered into the all-time B&C books.

South Carolina

The record nontypical buck from South Carolina measured 208 5/8 inches. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 208 5/8 inches

Date Harvested: October 17, 1971

Hunter: John M. Wood

One of three nontypical Booners in South Carolina, the Wood whitetail is a magnificent creature. Taken in Beaufort County, it has a total of 21 scoreable points. While its main beams are on the shorter side for a record deer (19 6/8 and 23 4/8 inches), it does carry heavy mass. Two measurements are over 8 inches, one is over 7 inches, and four are over 5 inches.

South Dakota

This South Dakota beast is the no. 79 all-time record buck. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 256 1/8 inches

Date Harvested: 1948

Hunter: Francis Fink

The biggest buck taken in South Dakota was harvested in Marshall County. It’s No. 79 all-time, much in part thanks to its 31 total points, 18 of which are on the right and 13 on the left. The main beams are 26 5/8 and 28 7/8 inches and the inside spread is 23 3/8 inches. But it really shines in the mass department. Two measurements are over 6 inches, five are over 7 inches, and one is over 8 inches.

Tennessee

At one time, Stephen Tucker’s buck was the largest hunter-killed nontypical. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 315 1/8 inches

Date Harvested: November 7, 2016

Hunter: Stephen L. Tucker

The Tucker buck from Sumner County was at one time the largest hunter-harvested nontypical. A couple more have been entered into the books since then, but it still ranks No. 5 all-time. This massive rack has 47 points. It doesn’t have much in the way of beam length (21 5/8 and 21 7/8 inches), inside spread (14 1/8 inches), or mass (all measurements range from 3 3/8 to 4 5/8 inches), but it does have a lot of total tine length, and that’s what pushes it be such a great whitetail.

Texas

The state record nontypical buck from Texas ranks No. 15 all-time. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 284 3/8 inches

Date Harvested: 1892

Hunter: Unknown

Taken 130 years ago, the Texas nontypical was bagged by an unknown hunter in McCulloch County. Sitting at No. 15 all-time, it’s a huge deer, and scores so highly thanks to 47 points. The main beams are 19 6/8 and 21 4/8 inches, inside spread is 16 2/8 inches, and mass measurements are 4-5 inches.

Vermont

Buck Score: 190 6/8 inches

Date Harvested: 1938

Hunter: George Tice

Another record that’s stood for many decades, the Tice buck was taken in Essex County in 1938. It’s the largest nontypical in Vermont, and No. 5,606 all-time. It’s one of two nontypicals from the state to make the book. It has a total of 17 points, a 22 6/8-inch inside spread, and mass measurements ranging from 4 2/8 to 6 1/8 inches.

Virginia

The Virginia record nontypical was taken in the early 90s. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 257 4/8 inches

Date Harvested: November 9, 1992

Hunter: James W. Smith

This Warren County whitetail was harvested by James W. Smith, and it sits at No. 71 all-time. It sports 30 points, a 21-inch inside spread, and 28 2/8- and 29 1/8-inch main beams. This deer is similar on each side, with 15 points on the left and right antlers.

Washington

Buck Score: 242 4/8 inches

Date Harvested: December 31, 1946

Hunter: Unknown

Bagged by an unknown hunter, the biggest nontypical from Washington was taken in Washington County. It ranks No. 207 all-time. With 25 points, an 18 1/8-inch inside spread, 26 7/8- and 27-inch beams, and moderate mass, it’s a great whitetail.

West Virginia

This West Virginia giant was taken in 1997. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 231 5/8 inches

Date Harvested: November 25, 1997

Hunter: Charles I. McLaughlin

The McLaughlin buck is a whopper. No. 1 in West Virginia and No. 422 in the world, it’s a really big whitetail from Wayne County. It has 27 points, main beams around 26 inches, and a spread that reaches 20 3/8 inches. Seven mass measures are 5-something inches, and one reaches 7 inches.

Wisconsin

This giant 30-pointer from Wisconsin just breaks the 250-inch mark. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 253 inches

Date Harvested: November 18, 1973

Hunter: Elmer F. Gotz

The Gotz giant from Wisconsin was home to the fabled Buffalo County. At No. 92 all-time, it scores so well thanks to the 30 points it has. Of course, main beams over 27 inches, inside spread over 20 inches, and mass measurements ranging from 5-6 inches help, too.

Read Next: The Biggest B&C Record Whitetail Deer from Every State

Wyoming

Bobby Beeman’s record buck sports a 21 5/8-inch inside spread. Boone & Crockett Club

Buck Score: 261 5/8 inches

Date Harvested: September 2, 1998

Hunter: Bobby L. Beeman

The Bobby Beeman buck is a huge Wyoming whitetail out of Park County. Ranking No. 53 all-time, it carries 31 points (15 on the left and 16 on the right). Overall, the buck has a 21 5/8-inch inside spread, 23- and 25 6/8-inch main beams, and mass measurements ranging from 5 to 8 6/8 inches.

The Importance of Records in Big Game Management

When you enter your trophy into the Boone & Crockett system, you aren’t just honoring the animal and its habitat. You are participating in a data collection system that started in the 1920s and was refined by Club members in 1950. Today, there are nearly 60,000 trophy records. By establishing a records database more than 70 years ago, the Boone and Crockett Club established a scientific baseline from which researchers can use to study wildlife management. If you’re still on the fence about entering your trophy, Boone & Crockett encourages you to read Why Should I Bother to Enter My Trophy. To the best of their ability, they ensure that the trophies entered into the records were taken in accordance with the tenets of fair chase ethics. Despite what some may think, the Boone & Crockett records are not about a name or a score in a book—because, in the end, there’s so much more to the score.